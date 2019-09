Submitted Photo

Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi proclaims Sept 16-22 as POW/MIA Recognition Week. This is to remember that there are thousand of American soldiers, sailors and airman who are still listed as POW or MIA. On hand for the proclamation signing are Daisy Lodrigue, VFW Post 4222 Auxiliary president, and Sherman Whiting, commander of VFW Post 4222.