Potential tropical storm projected to make landfall late Monday between SE La. and Fla. pandhandle

Sat, 05/26/2018 - 12:34pm zachary fitzgerald

Subtropical Storm Alberto was still weak and disorganized as of mid-Saturday morning, said meteorologist Roger Erickson of the National Weather Service's Lake Charles Office in an email. Slow strengthening was expected later Saturday when it reaches the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Erickson said.

Landfall projections show a potential high-end tropical storm with winds of 60 mph between southeast Louisiana and the Florida panhandle late Monday.

"With our region staying on the western side of this system, we should see drying conditions Monday through next week, with above normal high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s," Erickson said.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018