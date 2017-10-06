Positive West Nile pool test in St. Mary

The LSU Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab has confirmed a West Nile positive mosquito pool in St. Mary Parish, Jessie Boudreaux of Cajun Mosquito Control said Friday in a news release.

Officials are now following the CDC Expanded Transmission Protocol measures for West Nile virus in the Bayou Vista area, the release said.

1) Residents are encouraged to wear insect repellant, preferably one containing DEET.

Always read repellant labels carefully, especially for younger children. Also, try to wear light

colored, long sleeve clothing and socks.

2) Repair or replace broken screens on windows and doors, and avoid using perfumes or

colognes.

3) Residents should remove any standing water around their homes or businesses. Clogged

rain gutters and pet water bowls can produce thousands of mosquitoes per week and

something as small as a coke can or bottle cap can produce a brood of mosquitoes. Please

remove any stagnant water.

4) Avoiding mosquitoes and their peak activity times of dusk and dawn is highly

recommended, but if one must be outside, please wear a repellant.

5) Again in 2017, West Nile virus has now been confirmed in St. Mary, Iberia, Lafayette and

St. Martin Parishes. Residents in these areas are being informed that there is a heightened

potential for encephalitis infection within any of these locations.

6) Personal protection and yard sanitation is recommended and encouraged.

7) During the evening hours ULV Truck mounted sprayers will be assigned to spray the Parish

of Saint Mary in an effort to reduce/maintain the vector population below critical levels as

noted in the CDC Expanded Protocol measures. Spraying will be conducted for three

consecutive evenings in the affected areas, storm / weather permitting.

8) The efficacy of these Truck Spraying operations will be determined through the use of

Gravid Traps that are scheduled for operation immediately following the completion of the

mosquito control activities. The number of mosquitoes collected will serve to quantify the

adult population and provide specimens to be submitted for testing at Louisiana Animal

Disease Diagnostic Lab.