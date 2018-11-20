Positive behavior

Tue, 11/20/2018 - 10:38am

Avery Dupre, kindergarten student at Bayou Vista Elementary, was the positive behavior bike winner for the first nine weeks. The school thanked Subsea Americas for its donation.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018