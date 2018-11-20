Positive behavior
Tue, 11/20/2018 - 10:38am
Avery Dupre, kindergarten student at Bayou Vista Elementary, was the positive behavior bike winner for the first nine weeks. The school thanked Subsea Americas for its donation.
Avery Dupre, kindergarten student at Bayou Vista Elementary, was the positive behavior bike winner for the first nine weeks. The school thanked Subsea Americas for its donation.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255