Port to advertise bids for rail project

The Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District Commission recently recognized commissioners Matt Ackel and Duane Lodrigue for a decade of service on the commission. Both are nearing the end of their time as port commissioners. Front row, from left, are Port Office Manager Tori Henry, Ackel, Lodrigue, and Commissioner Joe Cain. Back row are commissioners Tim Matthews Sr. and Ben Adams, Port Executive Director Raymond “Mac” Wade, Commissioner Adam Mayon, Port Economic Development Manager Cindy Cutrera, and commissioners Lee Dragna and Pete Orlando. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)