Police: Woman used false documents at OMV

Staff Report

An Amelia woman faces a fraudulent documents charge after trying to use phony papers to get a driver’s license, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Bessy Carolina Gomez, 25, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Friday on a charge of unlawful production, manufacturing or distribution of fraudulent documents for identification.

Officers were called to the Office of Motor Vehicles in Morgan City about an individual attempting to obtain a driver’s license with fraudulent documents.

They learned Gomez produced fraudulent documents in an attempt to obtain a Louisiana driver’s license. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Cole Zephren Fruge, 28, Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Friday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers located Fruge at an address on La. 70 and placed him under arrest on active warrants held by the 16th District Court. He was transported to the Morgan Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Savana White, 21, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

White was located at the Morgan City Police Department and was placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th District Court. She was booked and incarcerated.

—Shane Eugene Richard, 26, Gabriel Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated, simple escape and battery on a police officer.

—Mary Toups, 40, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

Officers were called to the area of La. 82 and Martin Luther King Boulevard about two intoxicated individuals causing a disturbance. They came into contact with Richard and Toups.

Officers observed they were in an intoxicated condition. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police, Richard escaped from officers while being escorted from the olice unit to the jail.

He was apprehended before exiting the jail property. He was escorted into the jail and, while being placed into a holding cell, he struck an officer. Richard was additionally charged with simple escape and battery on an officer. Richard and Toups were booked and incarcerated in the Morgan City Jail.

—Claudia Domingo, 26, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a disturbance. They learned Domingo committed a battery on an individual at the address. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brennan Paul Cenac, 31, Bowman Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for disturbing the peace and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and Gen. MacArthur Street. The driver was identified as Cenac.

A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Shannon Gail Wright, 30, Pecan Street, Patterson, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear and one complaint warrant on the following charges: entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace-offensive words; telephone harassment; resisting an officer; simple battery; and disturbing the peace by fighting.

No bail has been set.

—Niechelle D. Winley, 31, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension. Winley was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Robert Joseph Wells, 34, Tango Lane, Church Point, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of probation violation-felony. No bail has been set.

—Kenneth Ray Levine, 55, Knight Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of public intoxication. Levine was released on a $600 bond.

—Gerald Tramond Sophus, 30, Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension Sophus was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Juvenile male, 16, Franklin, as arrested at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Alfred Broussard III, 54, Prairie Road, Franklin, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to give required signals.

No bail has been set.

—Reginald Kendell Sims, 39, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Sunday for turning movements and required signals and driving under suspension.

Sims was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Kentrelle Beasley Jr., 18, Joseph Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, off-road vehicle-authorization of use and reckless operation-no accident.

Beasley was released on a $4,500 bond.

—Oscar Omed Hernandez, 29, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on charges of stop signs and yield signs and no insurance.

Hernandez was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Jamarkus Anthony James, 29, Ceco Town Road, New Iberia, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on a charge of off-road vehicles-authorization of use.

James was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Savanna Nacole White, 21, River Road, Berwick, was arrested Friday on a charge of probation violation.

A uniformed I.C.E. Unit deputy was working an assignment when he observed a vehicle pass him. As the vehicle went by, the deputy recognized White as the passenger and was aware that a warrant existed for White for a probation violation.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and arrested White.

According to the warrant, White was on probation resulting from multiple convictions in Assumption Parish. White, who was convicted Feb. 10 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and simple burglary, was subsequently sentenced to a suspended prison term and placed on probation with special conditions.

White failed to comply with those conditions, resulting in Department of Corrections filing a warrant for her arrest April 16.

White was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday and is be held without bond.

—Davonta Clifton Herbert, 27, Greenbriar Street, Paincourtville, was arrested Sunday on two charges of resisting an officer (two counts), failure to appear for two counts of improper telephone communications, possession of marijuana (second offense and violation of probation or parole (two counts), and on warrant for battery on a dating partner.

Deputies went to the Greenbriar address to execute arrest warrants on Herbert on Sunday afternoon. As deputies approached, Herbert attempted to flee but was captured following a brief foot pursuit.

Davonta Clifton Herbert was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility.

Herbert was on probation in Assumption Parish after his conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Herbert violated the conditions of his probation resulting in a warrant being issued.

Herbert is also wanted on fugitive warrants in Ascension and St. James Parishes.

Herbert is currently incarcerated in Assumption Parish without bond.