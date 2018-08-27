Police: Woman hit by own car in parking lot; airlifted to hospital

A woman was airlifted to a hospital Monday afternoon after getting hit by her own vehicle in the parking lot of the Department of Motor Vehicles Office on Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, according to police.

The woman had exited her vehicle and turned the engine off, but didn't put the vehicle in park, Capt. Teddy Liner said. The vehicle started rolling backward, and she tried to keep it from rolling and was injured in the process, Liner said. She was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown, Liner said.