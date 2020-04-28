Police: Video caught man damaging vehicles on Justa Street

Staff Report

Morgan City police say a Vine Driver man was caught on security video damaging vehicles on Justa Street, Chief James F. Blair said.

—Clement Joseph Mire, 37, Vine Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Friday on two counts of criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $5,000 and one count of criminal damage to property of less than $1,000.

On April 6, the Morgan City Police Department began an investigation into criminal damage to property. An individual was captured on surveillance footage damaging at least three vehicles on Justa Street.

During the investigation, Mire was developed as a suspect. On Friday, detectives with the Morgan City Police Department interviewed Mire.

After the interview, detectives placed Mire under arrest. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Tyson Roshawn Alexander, 38, Caleb Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Friday on charges of switched license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, no motor vehicle registration, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the area of La.182 and Roderick Street. for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Alexander.

A computer check revealed the vehicle Alexander was driving did not have current insurance and registration. During the traffic stop, Alexander was found in possession of marijuana, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

The heroin was suspected for sales with a street value of $1,650. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Joenis N Pizarrojosino, 21, Arcemont Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

Officers were called a local medical facility on La. 70 about an individual causing a disturbance. They learned Pizarrojosino had damaged property at the facility. When officers made contact with Pizarrojosino, she produced an object as a weapon. Officers were able to take her into custody.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Carlos Andrew Alvis, 36, Linda Ann Street, Gray, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace by language, resisting arrest or officer and driving on roadway laned for traffic. Alvis was released on a summons to appear June 27 .

—Jimmy Luke Daigle, 46, 618 Thompson Road, Houma, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of no headlights, open container, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Daigle was also arrested on a St. Mary Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine) and an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for theft. No bail has been set.

—Marcus Dewayne Battle, 45, Plum Street, Patterson, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Battle was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Thomas Devin Remedies, 27, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. Remedies was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Adam Joseph Guillory, 36, Elaine Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Guillory was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Robert Herschel Strother, 25, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Strother was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Travis Laron Johnson, Jr., 44, Utah Street, Berwick, was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

A deputy working drug interdiction on U.S. 90 conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Johnson. Through the investigation, drugs were found on Johnson’s person.

Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Johnson was released on a $2,500 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Devin Leblanc, 18, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of battery of a dating partner (child endangerment).

About 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Berwick officers were dispatched to a residence on River Road for a domestic disturbance complaint. Officers made contact with the victim, who had a black eye and bruising on her arms. The victim indicated that her boyfriend who was identified as Leblanc was the one responsible for the injuries.

After further investigation and speaking with Leblanc, it was determined that he would be arrested for committing the battery on his girlfriend. Leblanc was placed under arrest and later transported to Berwick jail where he was booked on the charges. Leblanc was later transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center where is currently being held awaiting his bond.

—Juvenile, 13, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Sunday on charges of attempted theft, criminal trespass and illegal possession of tobacco under 18.

About 6:50 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Berwick Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rose Street in reference to an attempted theft of a bicycle. While en route, officers located three juveniles on River and all admitted they were coming from Rose Street.

After further investigation, the complainant was able to identify one of the juveniles as trying to steal her bicycle. The juvenile who was identified as being on her property trying to steal the bicycle was placed under arrest. He was transported to Berwick Jail where he was booked on the charges. He was later released to the custody of his parents pending juvenile court proceedings.