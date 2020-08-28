Police: Two arrested after traffic stop; one tried to flee

Staff Report

Two Morgan City men, one of whom tried to drive away from police, were arrested Monday on drug charges, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Corwin Anthony Smith, 38, Dora Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, turn movements and signals required, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest or officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of synthetic marijuana (first offense), and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

—Robert John Skipper, 39, Dora Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of Adderall, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

Morgan City narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as Smith and one of the passengers as Skipper.

During the traffic stop, Skipper was found in possession of a concealed firearm on his person.

The driver, Smith, then fled the scene, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit to Egle Street. Smith exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend Smith and placed him in handcuffs. During a search of the vehicle, detectives located illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A computer check revealed Skipper was a convicted felon. Smith and Skipper were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Laquindin D. Randle, 33, St. Charles Bypass Roa, Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transcactions involving drug proceeds.

Randle was released on a $1,500 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Alvin Alexander Martin, 37, La. 308, Paincourtville, was arrested Sunday on a felony probation violation warrant.

A K-9 unit on assignment near Pierre Part observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and executed a stop of the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver and there were two passengers, one of whom was Martin.

The deputy conducted an inquiry with the communications division concerning outstanding warrants and that process revealed an outstanding probation warrant on Martin relative to a prior conviction for manslaughter.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center without bond.

— Danny Joseph LeBlanc, 30, La. 70, South, Pierre Part, was arrested Monday morning on charges of speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, illegal window tint, felony public intimidation, threatening a public official, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, two counts of disregarding a stop sign, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and felony aggravated flight.

A uniformed patrol officer was patrolling the La.70 West area when he observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations.

The deputy attempted a stop of the eastbound vehicle, which made a turn onto a gravel road and then attempted to flee from the deputy, thus committing numerous additional violations.

The deputy was able to maintain contact with the suspect vehicle and was able to arrest the driver west of Paincourtville.

LeBlanc was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.