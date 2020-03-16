Police: Suspended driver accused of hit and run

An Amelia man has been accused of drunken driving and trying to flee the scene of a single-vehicle crash, all with a suspended license, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—John Franklin Vandercook, 49, Arnold Street, Amelia, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Friday on charges of careless operation, hit and run, driving under suspension, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers were called to a crash on La. 70. Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area with damage consistent with being involved in a crash.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Seventh Street and identified the driver as Vandercook. During the investigation, it was learned Vandercook had struck a traffic sign in the area of Lake End Park, and his driver’s license was under suspension.

Officers located an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and suspected driver impairment. A field sobriety test was given and John F. Vandercook did poorly on the test.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. He was given an intoxilyzer test and submitted a breath sample of .210g%. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair reported that over the 24-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 49 calls of service and made these arrests:

—Kevin B. Lynch, 48, First Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

Lynch was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jessie Lee Comeaux Jr., 26, Levee Road, Morgan City was arrested early Friday on charges of improper lane usage and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers observed a traffic violation on U.S. 90 and conducted the traffic stop. The driver was identified as Comeaux. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected driver impairment.

A field sobriety test was given and Comeaux did poorly on the test. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. He was given an intoxilyzer test and submitted a breath sample of .165%. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said his office responded to 36 complaints in the reporting period and made these arrests:

—Lakeisha Marie Rhine, 22, North Frazier Street, Conroe, Texas, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Rhine was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Victor Mark Berthelot Jr., 41, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of battery of a dating partner. No bail has been set.

—Sadie Elizabeth Percle, 27, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested on March 12, 2020, at 3:17 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids and possession of methamphetamine. No bail has been set.

—Joseph Herbert Gilchrist Jr., 27, Live Oak Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to stop/yield at stop sign, improper turn and/or failure to give a required signal, general speed law, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license, failure to change address, and operating a vehicle with an obstructed windshield. Gilchrist was released on his own recognizance.

—Amiee Lynn Chapman, 35, Shandre Drive, Centerville, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family, possession of methamphetamine, possession of lisdexamfetamine, possession of hydrocodone, resisting an officer, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Keed J. Viator, 53, St. Charles Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of methamphetamine

No bail has been set.

—Leonard Joseph Romero, III, 41, Shandre Drive, Centerville, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on an Iberia Parish warrant for the charges of theft, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Romero is being held for another agency.

—Joseph Felix, Debuse, 33, Magnolia Avenue, New Iberia, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on an Iberia Parish warrant for the charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Debuse is being held for another agency.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:

—Nicole M. Fisher, 49, Pacific Street, Berwick, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of the legend drug Seroquel without a prescription, and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone).

At 5:48 p.m. Thursday, conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence on Pacific Street due to complaints from the public indicating drug use at the residence.

Officers were granted permission to search the residence from the tenants of the home. During the search, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and Seroquel pills and uncovered evidence that the drugs belonged to Nicole M. Fisher.

Fisher was unable to produce a prescription for the Seroquel pills. The residence was located within 2,000 feet of two churches and a school, which are posted as drug free zones. Fisher was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. She remains incarcerated with no bond set at this time.