Police: Suspect tried to eat the evidence

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

A Morgan City youth faces a marijuana possession charge and an additional count for trying to eat the evidence, the Police Department said.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Da’Kheri Clark, 18, Chester Bowles, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice (tampering with evidence).

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Fourth Street and Greenwood Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and came into contact with the driver, and one of the passengers identified as Clark.

During the traffic stop, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Clark attempted to consume the suspected marijuana to destroy the evidence. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kristofer Jermaine Jenkins, 39, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property of less than $1,000.

Officers were called to an Egle Street address for a disturbance. They learned Jenkins damaged property at the residence. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Leroy Davis III, 29, First Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated criminal damage to property.

An officer came into contact with Davis on Ditch Avenue. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Female juvenile, 16, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.

Berwick officers responded to a local school in reference to school staff locating suspected marijuana on a student. Officers arrived on scene and were able to determine what had been located was in fact marijuana.

The juvenile was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where she was booked on the charges and was later released to the custody of a parent with juvenile court proceedings pending.

—Male juvenile 16 was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday on a Berwick warrant for theft of goods.

—Male juvenile, 14, was arrested Tuesday on a Berwick warrant for theft of goods.

On Monday, Berwick officers responded to a local business in reference to two male juveniles shoplifting from the store.

Descriptions were given and store surveillance was collected by investigators. During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify both suspects and warrants were prepared for both.

Both juveniles were located on Tuesday and booked on the charges. Both were later released to the custody of their parents pending juvenile court proceedings.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Ladelrica Verrett, 36, Franklin, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension. Verrett was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Deondre Johnson, 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Johnson was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Jamiah Deron Harris, 28, Violet Street, Labadieville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, speeding 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, stop sign violation, driving on roadway laned for traffic and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and on a detainer for Ascension Parish.

A deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted to stop the violator in the Bayou L’Ourse area. The suspect vehicle continued on at high speeds and in a reckless manner until he eventually crashed.

The deputy arrested the suspect on scene. While fleeing, the suspect driver threw items out of the vehicle.

At the time of the arrest, the deputy noticed a pungent odor of suspected marijuana as well as well as suspected marijuana clippings on the suspect’s clothing and in the vehicle.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.