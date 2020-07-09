Police seek public's help after shooting Thursday

On July 9, 2020, around 1:20 pm officers were called to the area of Federal Avenue near Barrow Street after reports of several shots being fired from a moving vehicle.

Officers learned that two vehicles were seen at a high rate of speed. Reports indicate that the shots were being fired from one of those vehicles.

Investigators were able to locate evidence of the shooting in the area. Investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of the vehicle shown below as they may have information about the shooting.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan. If you have any information please contact Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.