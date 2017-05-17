Police to participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’

The Morgan City Police Department will be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign from May 22 through May 29.

Seat belts are the single most effective safety feature ever invented and have helped save thousands of lives, a department news release said. But one in five Americans fail to regularly wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a motor vehicle.

There are more than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

By maintaining “Click It or Ticket” high visibility enforcement and awareness, authorities hope to continue to reduce seat belt fatalities on Louisiana’s roads.