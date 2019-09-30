Police: Morgan City man arrested with pre-packaged pot

Staff Report

Narcotic Detectives following information about illegal drug activity at a Morgan City residence arrested a Morgan City man with a quarter-pound of marijuana intended for sale, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Ervin Joseph Picou, 64, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance drug-free zone.

Narcotic Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department received information about illegal drug activity at a First Street residence. Detectives made contact with Picou at the residence. During their investigation, Picou was found in possession of a quarter-pound of suspected marijuana that was destined for sales in the Morgan City area. Detectives also located suspected drug paraphernalia in his residence. The residence was located within a drug-free zone. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 35 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Sylvester L Francois Jr., 22, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. on warrants for five counts failure to appear. Francois Jr. was located at Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Cade Patrick Neill, 24, of Becky Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

The warrant stems from a Sept. 12 investigation conducted by Narcotics Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department. During the investigation, Neill was found in possession of suspected marijuana that was packaged for sale in the Morgan City area. Neill was located within a drug-free zone during the investigation. At the conclusion the investigation a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Neill was located in St. Martin Detention Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Kerry Elair, 57, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Thursday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear. Elair was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest for active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Tatyiana Gray, 23, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for a charge of simple battery. Gray turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Jason Vining, 20, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license, and first offense driving while intoxicated.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Sixth and Sycamore streets. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Vining. A computer check revealed Vining did not possess a valid driver’s license.

The officer suspected driver impairment and suspected Vining was under the influence of an illegal narcotic. Vining was placed under arrest and transported to a medical facility where a blood sample was obtained. The results of the blood sample are pending testing at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 46 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Kerry Elair, 57, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, hit and run, and no insurance.

A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 in Amelia observed a vehicle cross the fog line and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, Elair, and was advised by dispatch that he held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed and transferred to another agency.

—Sharah Faye Sons, 45, of La. 20 in Thibodaux, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Thursday on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of failure to dim headlights, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam) and theft. A deputy was patrolling the area of Teche Road due to requests for patrols in the area. He observed a vehicle pull halfway into a driveway with occupants acting suspiciously. Later, the deputy observed the same vehicle parked at a local business with one female occupant. The deputy made a welfare contact with the female, later identified as Sons. Through the conversation he learned that Sons held active warrants through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Thibodaux Police Department. She was jailed and transferred to another agency.

—Calvin Matthew Acosta, 33, of Landry Lane in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A transportation deputy made contact with Acosta, who held an active warrant as he was incarcerated at another agency. Acosta was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed with bail set at $50,555.56.

—Nicholas Michael Judd, 25, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on charges of failure to signal turn and driving under suspension. A deputy was stationary near the intersection of Saturn Road and Southeast Boulevard when he observed a vehicle fail to give a turn signal when turning as well as the hazard lights blinking briefly. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Judd. The deputy learned that Judd was driving under suspension. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Dec. 2.

—Keith Oliver, 48, of Daggs Street in Plattenville, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, turning movements and required signals. A deputy was traveling on Lake Palourde Road when he noticed a vehicle fail to signal a turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Oliver. The deputy learned that Oliver was driving under suspension. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Dec. 2

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Wayne Bergeron, 52, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers were dispatched to a residence on River Road in reference to a disturbance. Officers came in contact with Bergeron who was irate, shouting profanities, and intoxicated. He was jailed with bond set at $176.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.