Police: Man struck officers, tried to flee

A Morgan City man was jailed Sunday, accused of battery on an officer and a drug charge, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Eric Spencer Gasksins, 49, Apple Street, Morgan City was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Sunday on charges of remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of battery on a police officer, possession of synthetic marijuana (third offense) and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for an individual trespassing on the property and causing a disturbance. They came into contact with Gaskins.

Officers learned Gaskins was previously barred from the address and was causing a disturbance. When the officers attempted to arrest Gaskins, he struck two of the officers, then fled on foot. Officers were able to apprehend Gaskins in the area of Grizzaffi Street.

He was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. During the arrest, officers found Gaskin had a Stun Gun concealed on his person. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Gage Landry, 26, Jeff Davis, Rayne, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives with the Morgan City Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182. During the traffic stop, detectives identified the passenger as Landry.

He was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ashley Broussard Bourgeois, 34, Three Bs Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and obscenity.

Officers were called to Mallard Street about an individual causing a disturbance. They located Bourgeois standing in the street nude causing a disturbance.

During the arrest, she failed to comply with officers. She was handcuffed and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Hebert Jermaine Brown, 37, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

—James Darren Robinson, 52, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to the area of Leona Street and Federal Avenue to investigate a vehicle crash. During the investigation, officers came into contact with Herbert, a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, along with his passenger, Robinson.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. An officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for Robinson.

He was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and marijuana. Both Brown and Robinson were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Devin M. Leblanc, 19, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of Adderall.

About 10:24 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a residence on River Road in reference to a disturbance. Officers came into contact with Leblanc. While speaking with him, he was found to be concealing a bag of Adderall as well as a bag of marijuana on his person.

At the conclusion of the complaint, he was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

—Kim Butler Jr., 38, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of crack cocaine, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and improper lane use.

About 1:01 a.m. Sunday, officers observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 West swerving in and out of the lane. A traffic stop was conducted, and Butler was identified as the driver.

Throughout the course of the stop, Butler granted consent to search the vehicle. Officers located an open alcoholic container as well as crack cocaine inside the car. Butler was arrested and booked into the Berwick Jail where he was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

—Juvenile, 14, Berwick, was arrested 11:09 p.m. Sunday on charges of curfew violation and possession of tobacco products by persons under 18.

—Juvenile, 12, Franklin, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Sunday on a charge of curfew violation.

—Juvenile, 14, Franklin, was arrested 11:09 p.m. Sunday on charges of curfew violation and possession of tobacco products by persons under 18.

At 11:09 p.m. Sunday, officers observed three individuals take off running on Fourth Street The three subjects fled into a yard and attempted to hide from the officers.

Berwick officers, along with deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, located all three subjects and identified them as the above listed juveniles.

Two of the juveniles were found to be in possession of vape pens during their arrest. All three juveniles were arrested and released to the custody of their guardians.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Larry Lee Baker, 57, Portier Court, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested 11:03 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of improper turn/failure to give proper signal. Baker was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Lareco Lajuan Harrison, 31, Rod Lane, Baldwin, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of remaining where forbidden and disturbing the peace by offensive words. Harrison was released on a $1,000 bond.

—Kade Channing Rollins, 18, Columbus Avenue, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Rollins was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Curtis Anthony Richard, 43, General Hodges Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $23,626.86.

—Joshua Ross Labbe, 35, Migues Road, New Iberia, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $23,000.38.

—Charlene Rayna Loston, 32, Lockette Road, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Loston was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Vertress Lee Loston, 41, Lockette Road, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and on a warrant for the charge of simple battery. Loston was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Juvenile male, 14, Amelia, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. The juvenile male was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Brennan Norton Skinner Sr., 28, Grace Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting an officer or arrest, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $4,500.

—Juvenile male, 15, Patterson, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Sunday as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Nicole Marie Tabor, 33, Ricohoc Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Monday on a charge of crimes against nature-aggravated and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. No bail has been set.

—Victor Mark Berthelot Jr., 41, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Monday on charges of battery of a dating partner and disturbing the peace by language. No bail has been set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Ben Anthony Joseph, 37, North 10th Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, failure to drive on the right side of the road, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle early Sunday on U.S. 90 in Amelia.

The deputy obtained identification, conducted a criminal records check and immediately confirmed Joseph was a convicted felon.

The deputy also interviewed two passengers in the vehicle.

The deputy observed a large-caliber handgun in the driver's compartment of the vehicle. That firearm was determined to have been under the possession and control of Joseph. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Hector Carranza, 23, Kayne Court, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Thursday on a charge of entry into an inhabited dwelling and on an immigration detainer.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to speak to a manager of a mobile home court, who advised his tenant had complained that he was concerned for the safety of his family after Carranza had entered the complainant’s home on multiple occasions Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the victim arrived home to find the suspect rummaging through his personal belongings in the home without permission. There was video evidence indicating Carranza had entered the home on multiple occasions.

The deputy located Hector Carranza and arrested him. Carranza remains incarcerated without bond.

—Crystal Bailey Duhon, 47, Ricohoc Drive, Franklin was arrested Friday on a charge of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

— Trent Henry Duhon, 25, Ricohoc Drive, Franklin, was already being held on charges of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment and simple criminal damage to property (felony). A charge of taking contraband to or from a penal institution was added.

On Friday, Crystal Duhon was present at the Assumption Parish Detention Facility to visit a relative inmate. Duhon delivered goods to correctional officers, which was property for the inmate.

During the inspection of those goods, deputies located a quantity of the drug suboxone, hidden in the property.

Crystal Duhon had left the facility but was quickly apprehended. Duhon was returned to the facility and during an interrogation, acknowledged bringing the illegal substances into the facility intended for the inmate and at the request of the inmate.

Crystal Duhon was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and later posted a $3,500 bond.

Trent Henry Duhon’s bonds total $35,000.