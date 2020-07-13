Police: Man asleep in car had heroin

A Florida man whom Morgan City police found sleeping in a car has been arrested on charges alleging possession of a variety of drugs, including heroin, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Cory Logan Chavis, 30, Willow Street, Freeport, Florida, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Gabapentin, Pregabalin, methamphetamine and heroin.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 about an individual asleep in a vehicle. They came into contact with Chavis.

During the officer’s investigation, Chavis was found in possession of suspected Gabapentin, Pregabalin, methamphetamine, and heroin. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Kenneth Allridge, 55, Oil Tank Alley, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for tail lamps-license plate light, driving under suspension and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Narcotics detectives came into contact with Kenneth Allridge in the area of Julia Street.

A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Cody J. Legnon, 41, Legnon Court, Bayou L’ourse, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Thursday on a fugitive warrant from Assumption Parish.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second Street for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Legnon was identified as a passenger in the vehicle.

A warrant check revealed the Assumption Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for probation violation. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ronald Lenell Johnson, 57, Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and a warrant for failure to appear.

Narcotic detectives came into contact with Johnson in the area of Railroad Ave. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, Detectives located suspected crack cocaine. During the investigation, it was learned the suspected crack cocaine was for sales in the Morgan City area. Johnson was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Curtis Paul Gaudet Sr., 47, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was at 6:56 a.m. Thursday on charges of proper equipment on vehicle/inspection, expired license plate, driving under suspension and no insurance, and on an active Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for simple burglary.

Gaudet was transferred to another agency.

—Matthew Joseph Suydam, 28, Willis Drive, Opelousas, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, expired motor vehicle inspection, and failure to obey a traffic device. Suydam was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Tommy Lee Hamilton Jr., 29, Barrow Street, Franklin, was arrested on at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on charges of failure to obtain special identification card (sex offender), failure to pay annual registration fee, failure to register as a sex offender or child predator, and duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address

No bail has been set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Lennis Ross Paray (Duke), 35, Fourth Street, Berwick, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) and simple battery.

At about 11:01 a.m. Thursday, the Berwick Police Department received a call from a Fourth Street address stating there was a disturbance where someone was attacked a family member and someone was injured.

Officers responded to the area and upon arriving was informed that the person responsible was Lennis Ross Paray aka “Duke" Paray. Officers indicated that Paray fled the area before officers arrived and they began speaking to witnesses. It was learned that Paray was intoxicated had committed a battery upon a family member and another person in the residence before fleeing the scene. Officers conducted a search of the area and was unable to locate Paray.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a tip was received that Paray was observed getting into a vehicle nearby at which time officers responded to that area.

The vehicle that was described was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on U.S. 90 westbound. Paray was located in the rear passenger seat and taken into custody without incident. Paray was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Police Department, where he was booked on the charges. Paray remains incarcerated on a $100,000.