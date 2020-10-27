Police make three arrests on drug charges

Morgan City police arrested three women Friday on drug charges, Chief James F. Blair reported.

—Shannon Sylvester, 33, Houma, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Friday on warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Alprazolam, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 and driver must be licensed.

Sylvester was arrested in Terrebonne Parish for warrants from Morgan City Police Department and was transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking. The warrants stemmed from a traffic stop Oct. 21.

—Brittany Morgan, 29, St. Claire Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana (first offense).

Morgan was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance during the investigation officers located a small plastic bag that contained suspected synthetic marijuana.

Morgan admitted that the suspected marijuana was hers. Morgan was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Destaine Daigle, 30, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Officers were able to obtain consent to search the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Daigle, who was the passenger in the car, admitted that the drugs were hers. Daigle was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Ashley Clark, 35, Patterson, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Friday on warrants for failure to return a leased movable and for failure to appear in the City Court of Morgan City in connection with charges of theft and probation violation.

Officers located Clark and placed her under arrest on warrants held by Morgan City Police Department for her arrest. Clark was taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Gage Landry, 26, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Friday on warrants for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear in City Court for simple criminal damage to property.

Officers made contact with Landry and learned of warrants held for his arrest by Morgan City Police Department. The theft warrant stemmed from an investigation Aug. 24. Landry was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Garrett Daigle, 35, Patton Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Officers were called to a Patton Street address due to a fight that occurred. Officer learned that a fight occurred between Daigle and another subject.

After learning what took place, police arrested Daigle and transported him to the Morgan City Police Department for booking. The other subject had to be treated for minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

—Curran Bias, 38, Florence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Sunday on charges of criminal tres-passing and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a residence after a neighbor saw a subject in the yard. The neighbor yelled at the subject at which time the subject began to use profane language toward the neighbor.

Officers learned of the description of the subject and located him in the area. Bias was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Eugene LeBlanc, 25, Elaine Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Sunday on City Court warrants for failure to pay fine and contempt of court.

Officers came into contact with LeBlanc and learned of warrants for his arrest. LeBlanc was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Randy Clark, 34, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday on a charge of resisting an officer and on warrants for failure to appear in connection with charges of criminal trespassing, theft and contempt of court.

Officer saw Clark near Brashear Avenue and attempted to speak with him about warrants for his arrest. Officer approached Clark and told him about the warrants at which time he ran from officers who were able to arrest him after a short chase.

Clark was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Alvin Brown, 54, Shertz, Texas, was arrested 9:16 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

Officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated subject on La.182. Officers were able to locate Brown, who fit the description of the subject near the area.

Brown appeared to be intoxicated as officers spoke with him and had to hold himself up on a pole. Brown was placed under arrest and taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Juvenile male, 15, Baldwin, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. The boy was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

--Juvenile male, 15, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. The boy was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, La. 87, Franklin, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Friday on charges of resisting officer or arrest, domestic abuse battery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Scelfo was also arrested on a Chitimacha Tribal Police Department warrant for trespassing (four counts) and a St. Martin Sheriff’s Office warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a uniform CDS law and possession of a Schedule II drug.

No bail has been set and Scelfo is being held for other agencies.

—Jose Manuel Bibian Sr., 33, Bayou Black Road, Gibson, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment law and resisting arrest or officer. No bail has been set.

—Timothy John Ohmer, 53, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery. No bail has been set.

—Arthur Deshawn Jack, 25, Mary Garrett Road, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a firearm-felon. No bail has been set.

—Brett James Gary Frederick, 29, La. 319, Cypremort Point, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. Frederick was released on a $5,500 bond.