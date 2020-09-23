Police: False name didn't prevent arrest

A Gibson woman tried to give officers a false name after a traffic stop Tuesday morning but wound up facing a charge of resisting as well as drug possession, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Shina Short, 37, North Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting an officer-false information, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area La. 182 and U.S. 90. During the traffic stop, officers came into contact with one of the passengers, Short. Short initially gave a false name to officers.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. During her arrest, she was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Nicole Marie Lodrigue Tabor, 33, East Winder Road, Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tabor was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant for City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated.

—Harrison B. Knox, 43, Landis Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Monday on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to the area of Laurel Street and Levee Road for a suspicious individual in the area. They came into contact with Knox.

He was found in possession of a firearm. A computer check revealed he was a convicted felon. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jevon Bryan Smith, 42, Francis Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Monday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV drugs, resisting an officer, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of Schedule I drugs.

Bail has not been set.

—Katherine Victoria Stoute, 28, Comeaux Street, Patterson, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of subutex, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

Stoute was released on a $7,500 bond.