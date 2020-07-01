Police: Driver in hit and run didn't have license

Police say an Amelia man was driving without a license when he was responsible for a hit and run Monday.

—Willebaldo Flores,35, Lennys Lane, at 7:08 p.m. Monday on charges of hit and run, careless operation and no driver’s license.

Morgan City officers were called to the area of Roderick Street and Wytchwood Drive to investigate a hit and run crash.

During the investigation, officers learned the registered owner lived on Lennys Lane in Amelia. A deputy with the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the vehicle and driver on Lennys Lane.

The driver was identified as Flores. A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair also reported these arrests:

—Alita M. Tabb, 20, Deslinges Road, Charenton, was arrested 9:42 a.m. Monday on a charge of criminal damage to property over $1,000.

Tabb damaged property while incarcerated in the Morgan City Police Department. She was arrested and booked for criminal damage to property.

—Stephan Dardar, 32, Bourbon Street, New Orleans, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Officers were called to a Railroad Avenue address for a criminal damage to property complaint. They learned Dardar had damaged property at the address. Officers located Dardar walking in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Angie M. Talbert, 38, Watson Lane, Patterson, was at 7:28 a.m. Monday on a charge of leash law violation. Talbert was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Kient M. Martin, 30, Myra Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Monday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and cyberstalking. Bond was set at $7,000.

—Darrius Lucas, 19, Hemlock, Patterson, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Monday on a charge of hit and run. Lucas was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Ti’Jia McCurtis, 18, Oneal Chube, Franklin, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of no driver’s license. McCurtis was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Terrance M. Robinson, 23, Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 10:52 p.m. Monday on charges of two headlights required, general speed law, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Bond was set at $15,000.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Alexandra Amanda Brown, 49, Elaine Street, Bayou L’Ourse was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband into a penal institution and obstruction of justice.

—Shauntell Nicole Hartdegen, 37, Elaine Street, Bayou, L’Ourse, was arrested Saturday on charges of flight from an officer, driving under suspension and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Deputies on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the Aristotle Road area. Deputies proceeded to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified Hartdegen, continued until arriving at her Elaine Street address.

Deputies made contact with the driver as well as the passenger, now identified as Brown.

Deputies noted both to be acting in a manner suspicious of illegal drug activity. Based on the two occupant’s continuous suspicious activity, deputies obtained a consent to search the vehicle. During that process, deputies seized a quantity of suspected marijuana and assorted paraphernalia.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center for booking.

Upon arrival at the facility, it was determined that Brown had taken a quantity of methamphetamine into the booking area.

Hartdegen was released on a $5,000 bond.

Brown remains incarcerated with a bond set at $25,000.

—Marlon Denell North, 31, La. 943, Donaldsonville, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license on person.

A vehicle was observed failing to stop for the red light at La. 1 and Franklin Street Bridge, and deputies conducted a stop of that vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver, now identified as North, it was noted that he did not possess a driver’s license on his person.

The deputy conducted a walk-around of the vehicle and noted the presence of alcoholic beverages. The deputy also noted, visually, the presence of methamphetamine.

Marlon Denell North was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,300.

—Scott Joseph Mayon, 49, Hebert Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday on a Louisiana Department of Corrections warrant for probation-parole violation.

An I.C.E. Unit deputy, on special assignment, observed an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse.

The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver now identified as Mayon. Mayon provided a Louisiana identification card to the deputy.

The deputy conducted a routine computer inquiry on Scott Joseph Mayon and received a National Crime Information Center warrant for a probation-parole violation for the state of Louisiana.

Mayon was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center without bond.