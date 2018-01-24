Police block Friendship Alley after 'shots fired' report

Deputies, some armed with assault-style rifles, blocked Amelia's Friendship Alley at Lake Palourde Road on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of shots being fired.

There were no reports of injuries after the St. Mary Sheriff's Office received the call, Lt. Traci Landry said. Landry said the reports of shots were unconfirmed. Two people near the Lake Palourde Road entrance to the alley said they heard three shots.

Nearby J.S. Aucoin Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockdown with school resource officers stationed there. Landry said there was no danger to the students.

The report came in at 1:39 p.m., Landry said. A call went out saying deputies at the scene could leave about 3:30 p.m. There was no immediate report of any arrests.