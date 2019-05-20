Police appreciation at Wyandotte

Submitted Photo

In honor of National Police Apprection Week, Wyandotte Elementary students expressed their gratitude to our men and women in blue by volunteering their P.E. time to create and present the Morgan City Police Deparment and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office with a "Thank You" banner to recognize the continuous hard work and dedication they display to help create a more safe and welcoming Morgan City. Shown, front row from left: Blaze Ashley, Chassity Pillaro, Alayr Knope, Kylah Farrington and Jewel Blanco. Back row: Cpl. Landen Pillaro (Sheriff's Office), Detective Matt Strickland (MCPD), Assistant Chief Mark Griffin (MCPD), Coach Adam Rhodes (Wyandotte physical education), and DARE/School Resource Officer Datonya Pelle (MCPD).