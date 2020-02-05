A piece of history returns to Berwick

Submitted Photo

Berwick native Lionel Landry Jr. poses with the cypress dugout he donated to the Berwick Heritage Museum. The dugout was purchased from the Houmas Indians about 100 years ago by his father, Lionel Landry Sr. The younger Landry lives in Maple Valley, Washington. He refurbished the dugout and wanted it back home in South Louisiana, where he felt it belonged. After contacting the Berwick Historical Society, he crated it, purchased a small trailer and drove it 2,500 miles to the home of his nephew, Clay Briehn. Briehn then built the stand it rests on. The dugout, along with many more displays, can be seen at The Brown House (Berwick’s Heritage Museum) at 3326 Third St. The Brown House is open 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Mondays.