The Blessing of the Fleet is an annual highlight of the festival.
Members of the Louisiana team that won the Little League world championship last month ride in the festival parade.
Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen Leah Domangue and King William A. "Bill" Cefalu take part in Sunday's festival Mass.
Festival Queen Leah Domangue and King William A. "Bill" Cefalu ride in the parade.
The festival queen's maids greet the crowd during the festival parade.
Participants race in the 100 Black Men run.
Queen Leah Domangue and King William A. "Bill" Cefalu exchange the traditional toast during the Blessing of the Fleet.
Pictures from Sunday's Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
Photos taken Saturday at the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City.
The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute