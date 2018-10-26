PHS students attend journalism event

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 10:25am

Submitted Photos
Several students in Ann Breaux’s Journalism classes at Patterson High School attended the High School Journalism Workshop offered at Nicholls State University recently. Students attended classes in Yearbook Design and Organization, Feature Writing, Photojournalism, and Multimedia. The students are all part of the yearbook staff and will also be starting a newspaper, thanks to being inspired by what they learned in the workshop. Shown are Madison Gouaux, Eryelle Singleton, Sean Lalonde, Johnnise Peoples, Mackenzie Marcel, Raygan Morgan, and Jamiya Jones.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018