PHS students attend journalism event

Several students in Ann Breaux’s Journalism classes at Patterson High School attended the High School Journalism Workshop offered at Nicholls State University recently. Students attended classes in Yearbook Design and Organization, Feature Writing, Photojournalism, and Multimedia. The students are all part of the yearbook staff and will also be starting a newspaper, thanks to being inspired by what they learned in the workshop. Shown are Madison Gouaux, Eryelle Singleton, Sean Lalonde, Johnnise Peoples, Mackenzie Marcel, Raygan Morgan, and Jamiya Jones.