Pharr Chapel United Methodist holds Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Some 40 volunteers help serve meals at the Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church hall at 517 Federal Avenue in Morgan City. The free event is expected to serve approximately 450 community members by the end of serve at 1 p.m. Connor Foret, 2, son of Raymond and Kendra Foret of Bayou Vista sits in front of the fun jump for children, bottom photo.