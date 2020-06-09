In-person voter registration for July 11 election ends Wednesday

The last day to register in person or by mail for the July 11 election is Wednesday, while the geauxvote 20-day deadline for electronic online registration is June 20, according to the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters.

Wednesday is the 30-day close of books deadline for the election.

Early voting for the July 11 election has been extended to 13 days beginning on June 20 and extending through July 4, excluding June 21 and June 28. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Both offices of the Registrar of Voters will be open for the declared Fourth of July Holiday on July 3 and also on July 4th for early voting. This is part of the Emergency Election Plan passed by the Louisiana Legislature as proposed by the Secretary of State.

On the ballot are the following offices:

—Presidential Nominee, Democratic Party.

—Presidential Nominee, Republican Party.

—Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 50th Rep. Dist. Office “A”

—Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Rep. Dist. Office “B”

Registered Democrats can vote for the Democratic Party Presidential Nominee and Democratic State Central Committee Representative, while registered Republicans can vote for the Republican Party Presidential Nominee.

For more information, call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-828-4100, ext. 360.