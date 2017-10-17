In person voter registration deadline is Wed. for Nov. 18 election

The deadline to register in person to vote in the Nov. 18 general election is Wednesday, St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe said in a news release.

The Geaux Vote online registration deadline is Oct. 28. Anyone wishing to vote in the Nov. 18 election must be registered by those dates. Early voting for the election begins Nov. 3 and continues through Nov. 11. The registrar's office will be closed Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Early voting will be conducted at the registrar's office on the third floor of the courthouse and also at the registrar's branch office, located at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote early in either office regardless of your address.

Issues on the ballot include a runoff for state treasurer, four charter amendment propositions for the city of Patterson, a millage renewal for Wax Lake East Drainage District, and a runoff for Franklin City Court marshal.