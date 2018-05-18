Baby Bear Head Start students Zane Minor, left, and Kayson Span look on as Melonia Giroir, M C Bank Colonial Plaza branch manager, shows them rolls of coins Thursday when the branch hosted the students as part of St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start’s “Pennies for Preschoolers” program. Minor and Span both deposited pennies into savings accounts during their visit. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Peggy Darce, head teller at Patterson State Bank’s main branch, talks Thursday to students from Tweety Bird, Cinderella, Snow White and Mickey Mouse Head Start centers as part of the “Pennies for Preschoolers” program. (Submitted)
Pennies for Preschoolers
Students from local Head Start programs visited M C Bank and Patterson State Bank on Thursday as part of St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start's "Pennies for Preschoolers" program during which students deposited pennies into savings accounts.