Peddling for physical education

Jim Strenger, center, of Houston, and Cory Mortensen, right, of Boulder, Colorado, wave to students at Stephensville Elementary School as they depart after visiting the school as part of a 377-mile, “Pedaling 4 PE” tour across Louisiana to promote cycling as a lifetime physical activity. The tour is a collaborative effort of Eat Move Grow, a federally funded program based in Oakdale that focuses on helping rural, underserved elementary schools enhance students’ academic success through physical activity and health eating, and Online Physical Education Network, known as OPEN, which offers a free online curriculum to help promote physical activity at schools throughout the country. OPEN is funded by BSN Sports and US Games. At left is Eat Move Grow outreach coordinator and OPEN national trainer Joanna Faerber. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)