Submitted Photo

The Patterson city government won a 2019 Louisiana Municipal Association first-place Community Achievement Award in Community Development for cities with populations of 3,001-10,000. Shown from left: Main Street Chair Dawn Rentrop, Councilman John Rentrop, Mayor Rodney Grogan, Councilwoman Sandra Keys Turner, Councilman Lee A. Condolle and Mayor Pro-Tem Travis Darnell.