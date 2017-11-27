Gregory Johnson III, 9, is helped by his mom Umeeka Richard and Santa as he turns on Christmas lights during the City of Patterson’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony in Morey Park. Johnson is a Hattie Watts Elementary student. (The Daily Review Photos/Geoff Stoute)
Jose Albarez, 5, receives a bag of goodies from Santa during the event that also featured music by Gina Doran and Fiddling Classics.
Patterson turns on Christmas lights
Mon, 11/27/2017 - 11:10am zachary fitzgerald
The city of Patterson held its annual Christmas lighting ceremony Sunday night at Morey Park.