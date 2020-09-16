Patterson police make six drug, gun arrests after speeding stop

Patterson police made a speeding stop Tuesday night on Catherine Street and ended up with six arrests, all of Jennings residents, on drug and gun charges, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said.

—Nylon Favors, 18, Eighth Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting an of-ficer and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Favors remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department with no bond set.

—Clarence Tyrec Henry, Main Street, Jennings, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Henry remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department with no bond set.

—Torrey Lynn Ceasar, Allen Street, Jennings, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Ceasar remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department with no bond set.

—Tregan Kenneth Citizen, Snow Drive, Jennings, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Citizen remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department with no bond set.

—Traevon David Achane, McKinley Street, Jennings, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of posses-sion of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Achane remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department with no bond set.

—Damarien Lance Simon, Florence Street, Jennings, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Simon remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department with no bond set.