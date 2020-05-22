Patterson police looking for escaped prisoner

Patterson police are looking for a sex and drug crimes suspect who escaped from custody Friday.

Donte Javon Harris, 25, is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweat pants.

He escaped about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Harris had been arrested on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, resisting arrest, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and introduction of synthetic cannabinoids into a penal institution.