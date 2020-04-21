Patterson man faces marijuana charge

A Patterson man has been arrested on resisting and marijuana charges, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported.

—Kobe Gray, 21, Grout Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Friday on charges of resisting arrest or officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray was released on a summons to appear June 27.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Kathleen Rena Wilson, 41, Nini Street, Morgan City, was arrested 7:04 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespass. Wilson was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Brady James Lange, 20, Peltier Street, Centerville, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, operating off-road vehicles on levee and reckless operation with no accident. Lange was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Naomi Sue Carter, 37, La. 182, Franklin, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sunday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Carter was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Juvenile male, 15, Franklin was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, operating off-road vehicles on levee and reckless operation with no accident. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.