Patterson man booked on domestic abuse charge

A Patterson man faces charges of domestic abuse and trying to cover up the crime, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Kerry Renthrope, 48, of Martin Luther King St. in Patterson, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Thursday and taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration on charges of domestic abuse battery-strangulation and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Morgan City officers responded to a complaint at Canary Street in Morgan City. The victim told officers that Renthrope and she had been in an argument that turned physical, Blair said. She told officers that Renthrope choked her, and officers saw marks and bruises consistent with her statement, the chief said.

Officers found Renthrope outside the home, where he admitted the battery took place and that he tried to remove evidence that it happened, the chief said.

Renthrope was also named in an outstanding Louisiana Probation and Parole Office warrant.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Terrell V. Bullock, 25, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Thursday on a charge of attempted possession of marijuana.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted an undercover operation at a local motel on La. 182. According to reports, an undercover officer made contact with Bullock, who agreed to purchase marijuana for the undercover officer, Blair said.

When Bullock arrived at the location, he was arrested and taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Alyssa Acosta, 26, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant alleging a probation violation.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Anslum reported one arrest:

—Francisco Perez-Cerritos, 39, of Lenny’s Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse-child endangerment law.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a domestic disturbance complaint at a residence on Lenny’s Lane. The deputy made contact with Perez-Cerritos and another person and found evidence of a domestic disturbance that had taken place in the presence of a juvenile, Anslum said. Perez-Cerritos was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported one arrest:

—Daniel Sons, 40, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of OWI, hit and run, reckless operation and possession of marijuana.