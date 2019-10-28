The weather cleared for the fourth annual Patterson Main Street Festival held Saturday. A block along Main Street was closed to allow festival-goers to visit food booths, play games, have their faces painted and listen to live music.
Live music at noon featured Summer House.
A fun jump helped the youngsters burn off energy.
Children had the opportunity to play games for prizes.
Morey Park’s new playground was busy during the festival.
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 11:51am
Photos by Diane Miller Fears