Article Image Alt Text

The weather cleared for the fourth annual Patterson Main Street Festival held Saturday. A block along Main Street was closed to allow festival-goers to visit food booths, play games, have their faces painted and listen to live music.

Article Image Alt Text

Live music at noon featured Summer House.

Article Image Alt Text

A fun jump helped the youngsters burn off energy.

Article Image Alt Text

Children had the opportunity to play games for prizes.

Article Image Alt Text

Morey Park’s new playground was busy during the festival.

Patterson Main Street Festival

Mon, 10/28/2019 - 11:51am

Photos by Diane Miller Fears

