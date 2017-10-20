Patterson homecoming

Wade Gussman Photography

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan signs a proclamation making next week Patterson High School homecoming week. Grogan is shown with members of the homecoming court. The week will be capped by the Oct. 27 football game with Erath. Front row from left: Kilee Deglandon, Shea Fontenot, Lane Larive, Rodney Grogan, Maya Madise, Destiny Dugar and Tapanga Haven. Middle row: Jaylon Jennings, Kendall Wiggins, Bailie Ashley, Ashlynn Rock, Alero Hartman, Madison Paul, Morgan Jones, Kiora Grady and Reginald Rideau. Back row: Brandt Lightsey, Jonathan Acosta, Ryan Galloway, Brad Beaubouef, Hayden Pinho, Zachary Burke, Dontre Nicholas, Tyler Davis and Colby Pogue.