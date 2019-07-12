Patterson Healthcare residents are being relocated

Patterson Healthcare is one of two St. Mary nursing homes that are moving residents north to keep them safe from Tropical Storm Barry.

Patterson Healthcare confirmed the move Friday. Parish President David Hanagriff told KQKI that Franklin's nursing home is also being assisted by the state with a move out of the storm's path.

Patterson Healthcare is on Lia Street. Nearby areas south of the railroad tracks experienced flooding during heavy rain earlier this year.

There was no immediate word about Maison Jardin in Morgan City.