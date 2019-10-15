Patterson festival puts focus on Main Street

Festivities in Patterson will be held at Morey Park on Main Street in Patterson on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the fourth annual Main Street Festival. Proceeds raised during the Main Street festival will benefit Phase I of the Morey Park Restoration Project.

The musical lineup for the event is Summer House, noon-3 p.m.; Gone Pecans, 3-6 p.m.; and Déjà vu, 6-9 p.m.

The festival will begin with a 5k run/walk sponsored by Mt. Pisgah at 8 a.m. There is a $30 entry fee.

Main Street Who Dat Cajun Cook-off will begin at 8 a.m. with judging at 3 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee.

Patterson High School will have a gym floor dedication for the late Carey Mac Staples at 9 a.m.

There will be prayer at Morey Park at 9:45 a.m. This event is open to all who would like to participate.

The Kid’s Korner will open at 10 a.m. with a pumpkin contest, calk walk, and bounce house activities. The fun jumps will be available 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Historic Walking and Living Cemetery tours take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $12 and the day of event, $15. Pre-sale tickets are available at Main Street Salon, 1117 Main St. or Frank’s Agency, 1123 Main St.

Historic sites to be toured include St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marin family home and Marin oak tree, Cannonball Oak Tree, Patterson United Methodist Church and The Fisherman Tree, Captain Caviar Swamp Tours (additional ticket required), First Baptist Church of Patterson, Patterson Protestant Cemetery and Living Cemetery Tour, Camp Caviar and The Hanging Tree, Ferryman’s Cottage, the Old Warehouse, and Good Hope Baptist Church.

Guided boat tours from Captain Caviar Swamp Tours will be 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Cost is $10 per ticket.

Vendors will include Main Street Commissioners selling beer, Krewe of Amani selling hurricanes, Community Center selling soft drinks and water, Krewe of Hannibal selling tea, fried fish and fries, Zion Chapel AME selling fried fish, and C.T. selling fried chicken wings and fries.

Lawn chairs are welcome, but no ice chests are allowed within the boundaries of the festival grounds.