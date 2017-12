Daily Review/File Photos

Viewing for Saturday's Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade, usually at Morey Park, has been moved to the deck behind Patterson City Hall. A dinner of rice, gumbo, potato salad and a drink will be served for $5 at 5 p.m. The boat parade starts at 6 p.m. The annual Christmas parade from Place Norman Shopping Center to Patterson High will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. The dog parade will be noon-1 p.m. Sunday.