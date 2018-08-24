Parkinson's support group speakers

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 10:08am

Submitted Photo
The Parkinson's Support Group speakers for August were occupational therapists Lacy Poiencot and Courtney Lirette. They are certified in LSVT BIG, which is a specifically designed treatment program that utilizes increased amplitude or “bigness” of limb movements to correct errors in the sensory feedback centers of the brain that cause motor deficits in individuals with neurological disorders. Shown from left are Cindy Viola, coordinator; Poiencot; Mary Ann Adams, director; and Lirette.

