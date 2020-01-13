Parish Council members sworn in for new term

FRANKLIN -- Gwendolyn Hidalgo, surrounded by family members, takes the St. Mary Parish Council oath of office Monday at the Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Melanie Butcher administers the oath. Hidalgo is one of seven new council members elected for the 2020-24 term and, along with Kristy Prejeant Rink, made history when they became the first women elected to the council under the parish home rule charter. Also sworn in Monday were Parish President David Hanagriff and council members Craig Mathews of Jeanerette, J Ina of Franklin, Rodney Olander of Franklin, Scott Ramsey of Morgan City, Leslie "Les" Rulf of Patterson, James Bennett of Morgan City, Mark Duhon of Amelia and Dean Adams of Morgan City. Adams was elected council chairman, and Rink is the vice chairman. Patrick Hebert, who was re-elected last fall, was not present for the ceremony. Also returning to parish offices are Sheriff Blaise Smith, Assessor Jarrod Longman, Clerk of Court Cliff Dressel and Coroner Eric Melancon.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker