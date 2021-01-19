Parish Council hears concerns about care at animal shelter

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary government administration will take a look at concerns raised last week by an animal advocate who said some procedures should be changed at the parish shelter.

Those concerns were raised by Michaelyn Campbell at Wednesday’s Parish Council meeting. Parish President David Hanagriff said the council heard those concerns for the first time and that the administration will look into them.

The concerns focused on the availability of veterinarian care and the fee charged for animals dropped off at the shelter by people who no longer want them. And they drew a sharp response from Chief Administrative Officer Henry C. “Bo” Lagrange.

“I’d put our shelter up against anyone’s,” LaGrange said. Any allegation that animals are being neglected or mistreated there is “a total lie,” he said.

Campbell responded by saying the shelter is “tremendous” and “amazing.”

“There are some small things we need to work on,” she said.

Later in the week, LaGrange acknowledged Campbell’s devotion to animal welfare.

“She is very passionate and dedicated when it comes to animals,” LaGrange said. But “we think we have a good brand of care for animals at our shelter.”

There are constraints, he said.

The shelter, which went through a significant expansion recently, has an annual budget of $310,000 to $320,000 a year, about $200,000 of which came from the parish government general fund in the most recent budget year. The shelter handled 1,150 animals in 2020, LaGrange said.

At the meeting, Campbell asked about the availability of vet care. Some animals, including those involved in cases of mistreatment, stay at the shelter for days without care despite serious injuries.

In an interview, LaGrange said the shelter has a full-time veterinarian on call and that services are sought as they’re needed.

“Most vets we have, their hearts are in the right place and they work with us.”

Another problem, Campbell said at the meeting, is a $65 fee charged by the shelter for those who surrender animals to the shelter. She pointed to a parish ordinance that says animals may be surrendered to the shelter at no cost.

She suggested lowering the fee to $20.

“We have several instances where people go to drop off the animal and they can’t afford the $65,” Campbell said, “and they end up shooting the animal or dumping it somewhere.”

In the interview, LaGrange said the ordinance applies only to unincorporated areas. The fee applies to animals surrendered from the five municipalities, which LaGrange estimated account for about 40% of the animals brought to the shelters.

Some municipalities pay the fee, LaGrange said, and some don’t.

Campbell also suggested raising the fee pet adopters pay to cover the expense of vaccinations, spaying or neutering from $97 to $130. Adopters receive certificates they can present to veterinarians to pay for the procedures.

She also asked whether anyone is following up to see if animals have been vaccinated or neutered within the required 30 days.

LaGrange said he’s talked with Campbell about her concerns and explained how the shelter is run.

“Obviously, her coming here tonight and presenting these things [mean] she doesn’t agree with the way we’re operating. …

“If you can find additional dollars to help us operate the shelter, we welcome them,” LaGrange said.

“I’m not here to put this burden on y’all,” Campbell said. “I’m here to help find ways to improve our animal shelter, if I have to write grants, or whatever.”

“We want to operate in a good manner,” LaGrange said in the interview, “and review our procedures to provide the care that is warranted.”