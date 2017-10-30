Kids interact with McGruff the Crime Dog at the Zoo to Boo Family Fun Day Saturday on Myrtle Street in Morgan City following the Red Ribbon Week Parade of Schools. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Wyandotte Elementary does a cheer Saturday at the end of the Red Ribbon Week Parade in Morgan City. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Parade and Zoo to Boo fun day close out Red Ribbon Week
Mon, 10/30/2017 - 11:00am zachary fitzgerald
A parade of schools and the Zoo to Boo Family Fun Day in Morgan City on Saturday were among the weekend festivities that closed out Red Ribbon Week in St. Mary Parish.