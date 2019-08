The Daily Review/Bill Decker

A National Weather Service flood advisory is in effect until Friday, but some of the gates in the Atchafalaya flood walls are being opened for the first time in months. The river, where forecasts called for crests of up to 9.0 feet earlier this year as officials dealt with high water in the Midwest, was at 6.2 feet Monday night, or 0.2 feet over flood stage.