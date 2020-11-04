One U.S. 90 lane at MLK Blvd. closed indefinitely

Effective immediately, the eastbound inside, or left lane, of U.S. 90 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Morgan City is closed for bridge repairs until further notice, the state Department of Transportation and Development announced in a news release.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.