One person wounded in Saturday shooting

A gunshot victim was in guarded condition Sunday after a Saturday shooting on Fifth Street in Morgan City, the Police Department said.

Officers are searching for the shooter.

Police were called to the 700 block of Fifth Street about 12:10 a.m. Saturday by a report of multiple shots fired.

They found a person who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Ochsner St. Mary and then transferred to another facility.

Detectives continue their investigation into this matter. Anyone with information should contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.