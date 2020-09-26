One person seriously wounded in First Street shooting; police asking for information

Morgan City police are asking the public's help with information on a shooting Friday night on First Street.

At 11:36 p.m., the Morgan City Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 300 block of First Street. During the investigation, officers learned that a male subject suffered a gunshot wound, and was transported to a medical facility in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310. Tipsters also can leave tips on our web page at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to our Facebook Messenger.