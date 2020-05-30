Josh Stewart carried these signs down Main Street on Saturday morning. Stewart, who is from Patterson but lives in Metairie, devoted part of a weekend visit to "my own one-man protest" against the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after video showed a policeman holding Floyd down with a knee on his neck. "I'm just tired of seeing it, man," Stewart said. "You see it in life, and you see it on TV. We've got to change the narrative. To me it's not a black or white thing. It's right or wrong."

The Daily Review/Bill Decker