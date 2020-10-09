One last look at tips for storm safety

Staff Report

Hurricane Delta would be a direct hit or a near miss. And as this issue goes to press, that question isn’t clear.

But either way, there are things you should know about what to do before and after a hurricane strikes.

Here are some tips from the experts:

First rule:

Be careful

Remember that first responders — police, firefighters and ambulance crews — may not be able to respond during the height of a storm without putting themselves in danger.

Your hurricane supplies should include a first aid kit.

Generators

Misuse of electrical generators during blackout was one of the most lethal aspects of the Hurricane Laura aftermath.

Of the 15 people who died within five days of the storm’s landfall Aug. 27, eight died as the result of generator misuse.

The killer is the carbon monoxide generated by internal combustion. Carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless and can act quickly.

In one reported case, five people in a single home were overcome by carbon monoxide from a generator operating in a garage. The carbon monoxide entered the home through an interior door.

To operate a generator safely:

—Keep a running generator at least 20 feet from the house.

—Keep generators away from open windows, vents and garages.

—If you have to refuel a generator that has been running, allow it to cool before adding fuel.

—Cleco says portable generators should not be connected to a home’s electrical wiring.

Be prepared

Cleco offered these tips:

—Prepare a storm kit. Gather supplies you might need for an outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

—Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.

—Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

—Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

Papers, please

Think about what documents you need to collect and keep somewhere safe.

They include, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

—Property records, including deed or lease and your homeowners insurance.

—Copies of prescriptions and medical records.

—Your driver’s license.

—Bank account and credit card information as well as the cards themselves.

—Cash.

—Personal documents including birth certificates.

Shelter from

the storm

With the landfall expected late Friday afternoon, you’re nearly out of time to leave.

But you can get information on available shelters at https://www.fema.gov/about/news- multimedia/app or by texting lashelter to 898211.

Food

You should be ready for extended electrical outages.

FEMA recommends a three-day supply of food and water.

Stay connected

Don’t forget battery-operated radios or TVs.

Keep your cellphone charged. An extra battery can be helpful.

Coming home

—If you had to leave your home and return to find it damaged by water, be careful in the cleanup, FEMA says.

—People with asthma or other lung conditions shouldn’t work in a home that has interior water damage.

—Wear protective clothing, including face masks, to protect against mold.

—Don’t touch electrical appliances that are wet.

—Avoid wading in water. It can hide debris, and it can be charged by a downed power line.

—FEMA recommends saving cellphone calls for emergencies. Cell systems can be overloaded after a storm. Use text messages to communicate with relatives and friends.

—Don’t forget COVID-19 precautions. Wash your hands often and clean often-touched surfaces.

Drive safely

—If you have time, fill up your gas tank before the storm. Gas may not be readily available during a widespread power outage.

—Don’t drive into water if you don’t know how deep it is. Flood water can be amazingly powerful, and trapped drivers are a common source of flood and hurricane fatalities.